WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Gisèle Pelicot tells her story in 'A Hymn to Life'

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published February 17, 2026 at 4:41 AM EST

In her memoir "A Hymn to Life," Gisèle Pelicot details her journey after discovering that her husband of nearly 50 years drugged and sexually abused her for years.

