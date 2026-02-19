© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.

On HBO's Industry, navigating the world of finance is a fight for survival

NPR | By Sarah Handel,
Juana SummersBrianna Scott
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:01 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Myha'la and Ken Leung of HBO's Industry about the show's fourth season.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
See stories by Brianna Scott