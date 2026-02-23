© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.

The political implications of the Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's tariffs

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
Leila Fadel
Published February 23, 2026 at 6:40 AM EST

The Supreme Court has found some of President Trump's tariffs to be illegal. What are the political implications?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel