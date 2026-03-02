© 2026 WBAA
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
