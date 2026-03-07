Trump vows to 'take care of Cuba,' praises Venezuela cooperation at summit

President Trump on Saturday launched the Shield of the Americas Summit – a coalition of Latin American leaders – with a pledge to "take care of Cuba," as the United States increases its intervention in the region.

"Many of you have come today and they say, 'I hope you can take care of Cuba.' Because you have problems with Cuba, right?," Trump said to the gathering of Latin American leadership.

"I was surprised, but four of you said, actually, 'Could you do us a favor?' Take care of Cuba.' I'll take care of it, ok?" he continued to applause from the crowd.

Attending the meeting were the leaders of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago. The event was hosted at the Trump National Doral Miami golf course in Doral, Florida.

His comments follow tension between Cuba and U.S. and as many Cuban-Americans are hoping for a change in regime for the communist nation.

The Trump administration has eased a blockade of Venezuelan oil, allowing some private sector oil sales to Cuba. The country has been experiencing fuel shortages and blackouts that have left millions without power, according to The Associated Press.

Since the United States' capture and arrest of Venezuela's president, Nicolás Maduro, in January, those who wish to see Cuba's government toppled see Trump's stance on foreign intervention as a signal that America might similarly help orchestrate the ouster of Cuba's Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Speaking to the change in Venezuela's leadership since Maduro's capture, Trump praised acting-President Delcy Rodríguez for her cooperation with the United States.

"She's doing a great job because she's working with us. If she wasn't working with us, I would not say she's doing a great job. In fact, she wasn't working with us, I'd say she's doing a very poor job, unacceptable, but she's doing a great job," Trump said.

He continued that because of U.S. assistance, Venezuela's economic picture was considerably sunnier because of American oil exports and forthcoming gold and mineral trades.

Trump has hailed the transition from Maduro's leadership is the model for regime changes.

Copyright 2026 NPR