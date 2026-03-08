WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.
Photos: Scenes from Jesse Jackson's homegoing services
Rev. Jesse Jackson was laid to rest on Saturday at Oak Woods Cemetery in Chicago, following a week of services including lying in repose at Rainbow PUSH headquarters, lying in state at the South Carolina state capitol, a homegoing service on Friday at House of Hope megachurch that drew thousands of attendees, including former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. Services for the civil rights leader, who died last month at the age of 84, culminated with a final private ceremony on Saturday at Rainbow PUSH headquarters on Chicago's south side.