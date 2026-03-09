© 2026 | Privacy Policy
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Iran names new supreme leader as war spreads and oil prices surge

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 9, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT

Iran has chosen a new supreme leader: Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the longtime ruler who was killed in a U.S.–Israeli strike at the start of the war. The choice suggests Iran’s leadership is staying on the same hard-line path even as fighting spreads across the region.

Meanwhile, oil prices have jumped past $100 a barrel, raising concerns about global energy supplies.

NPR’s Aya Batrawy talks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom