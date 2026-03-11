© 2026 | Privacy Policy
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. We are still awaiting repairs to this equipment. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Almost half of Americans support National Guard monitoring polling places, poll finds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 11, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

Almost half of Americans say they support the idea of the National Guard monitoring polling places in the November midterm elections, according to a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. It is not legal for the federal government to order such monitoring. It shows a shift in the way Americans view election security.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR correspondent Miles Parks about the findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
