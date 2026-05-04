Contemporary Art Museum of Indianapolis unveiled

The Contemporary Art Museum of Indianapolis, CAMi, is open to the public, after the city’s last one closed in 2020. It aims to make more art spaces accessible to artists and more art accessible to Indianapolis residents.

Located on the Garfield Park Big Car Collaborative campus, it sits behind the Tube Factory, and it neighbors nearly 20 homes for resident artists, and a public greenspace and art park. The $7.3 million renovation of the former dairy barn creates work spaces for artists and multiple galleries.

Jim Walker is the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Big Car Collaborative. He says the space fosters community for artists of different backgrounds.

“This has been the culmination of 10 years of work here on this block to go from a lot of vacant housing,” Walker said. “To turn around and have this be so active and full with artists, it’s going from nothing happening here to just a place where all kinds of positive things are happening for the neighborhood and the city.”

CAMi’s is free to the public. For more information, you can visit camindy dot org.

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