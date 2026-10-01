Latino Expo Resource Fair returns this weekend, in a new location

The Indiana Latino Expo Resource Fair returns this weekend, featuring a mix of entertainment and legal, medical and educational resources.

The Latino Expo cancelled its resource fair last year because of the political climate.

Chair Charles Garcia said security and safety remain top of mind after recent ICE activity in the state. He said the change of venue to the State Fairgrounds and Event Center was made to address some of those fears.

“Those types of things can happen anywhere and any time,” Garcia said. “That said, we just added a large portion of attorneys to our expo for representation. We’re having it in a secure area.”

This is the 14th year for the resource fair and the first at the fairgrounds.

Garcia said the mix of entertainment and practical day-to-day resource support is an intentional bridge between Latino and Indiana cultures.

"That gives you the opportunity to learn and better your life, to add to the enrichment of the Indiana Community, and that’s what we’re trying to do – as well as share our culture with our neighbors,” he said.

Garcia said the Latino Expo and its resource fair were inspired and modeled after the Indiana Black Expo and its resource fair. He said, much like the Black Expo, there’s a misconception about who the resource fairs cater to. "This is for the Indiana community,” Garcia said. “It’s not only for Latinos. We want Latinos to come because there’s a lot of things that we put out there with bilingual literature. This is an opportunity for us to share our culture. It’s for the Indiana Community."

The Latino Expo Resource Fair will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is free.