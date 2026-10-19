Colts fire longtime GM Chris Ballard after second-half collapse Sunday

Longtime Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has been fired.

The decision game following a loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans. The Colts were heavily favored to win the game, but mistakes in the second-half lead the team to lose to the Titans 26-20.

Fans at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday expressed their frustrations booing their team. After the game in the locker room, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reacted to the fan’s disappointment.

“You never want to hear that from your home crowd. I mean, that’s, you know, that doesn’t feel good whatsoever,” Taylor said.

Colts owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon thanked Ballard for his years with the team. She said in a press release the change in leadership was necessary.

“Making this change during the season was a deliberate decision. Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now,” Irsay-Gordon said. “We will conduct a thorough search for our next general manager and take the time necessary to identify the right leader for the future of this organization.”

Assistant GM Ed Dodds will take over personnel operations for the rest of the season.

During Ballard’s 10 seasons in the role, the Colts had a regular season losing record of 72–82 and one tie. The team made two playoff appearances during his time, in 2018 and 2020, but did not win any conference titles.

It’s been five years since the Colts have made a playoff berth.

Head Coach Shane Steichen’s future with the team remains unclear. Following last season's mid-season collapse that failed to get the team into the playoffs, Irsay-Gordon said she understood fans’ frustrations.

“I’m pissed, and I totally get their pissed,” Irsay-Gordon said. “I want to validate them, and we hear them. It was that that’s not the way we ever want to end a season.”

At the time Irsay-Gordon said the decision to keep Ballard and Steichen for the 2026 season came after reviewing their progress with the team, but made it clear things must improve under their leadership.

During the post-game press conference Sunday, Steichen declined to speculate after questions if he was concerned about his job security. Steichen is in his fourth season as head coach.

The Colts next play the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, October 25, at 1 p.m. ET.