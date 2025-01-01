Benefits of Membership

Benefits are positively smashing and include:



Exclusive advanced screenings of upcoming shows

A lively monthly email newsletter full of insider news from WFYI and the U.K.

Access to WFYI Passport, an extensive on-demand streaming video library of your favorite PBS programs

The monthly WFYI Insiders' Magazine, which connects you to program highlights and behind-the-scenes information about WFYI

And an annual thank-you gift of your choice for supporting the programs you love!

Joining the British Telly Club is easy-peasy. Start with a monthly gift of $15 or $180 annually to get into this posh club. Your gift helps WFYI provide British programming so you can see the best of the U.K. on this side of the pond now and well into the future.

Questions? Email us at events@wfyi.org.