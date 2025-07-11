Member Benefits
Individual contributions from our generous donors make up the largest portion of WFYI/WBAA funding. YOU power Public Media, PBS and NPR, making it possible for us to share trusted journalism, inspiring stories and lifelong learning! Make a gift now on our secure online form.
- WFYI/WBAA Basic Membership: $60 or $5/month
- WFYI/WBAA Membership (best value): $10/month or $120 one-time
- WFYI/WBAA Inner Circle Membership: $100/month or $1,200 one-time
-
WFYI Passport is your ticket to a library of PBS and WFYI shows. Whether you want to catch up on NOVA or binge watch your favorite Masterpiece drama, with a monthly contribution of $5 or more this special member benefit lets you view whatever you want, whenever you want — right from your smartphone, laptop, tablet or TV.
-
If you fancy the British programs on WFYI Public Television, from mysteries and dramas to Britcoms, then join your mates and sign up for WFYI’s British Telly Club. We think you’ll find it’s the bee’s knees.
-
WFYI's Family Membership group is comprised of parents, grandparents, foster parents and educators who are committed to nurturing growth, exploration, curiosity, and a love of lifelong learning in the next generation of public media fans.
-
Enjoy sponsor-free listening for over 25 NPR+ podcasts, with additional benefits from select shows like bonus episodes, early access, archives access, curated playlists and more. You even get discounts at the NPR Shop and Wine Club!