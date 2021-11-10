Indiana receives $5.6 million from federal tourism grant program

The federal government has awarded Indiana nearly $5.6 million in state tourism grant allocations. The money is supposed to help renew leisure, business and international travel through investments in marketing, infrastructure and workforce.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a news release, “The State Tourism grants give states and territories the flexible opportunity to boost their local tourism industry and ensure that jobs are restored and tourists return safely.”

Indiana was one of 34 states and the District of Columbia to be awarded funding in the first round.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration allocated money based on “employment loss and share of state GDP in the Leisure and Hospitality sectors” to determine economic injury.

Indiana received the maximum amount of money it was eligible for.

State officials have yet to say what the money will be used for. An economic impact study showed Indiana’s tourism industry contributed an estimated $9.6 billion to the state's economy in 2019.

The grant program comes from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress last spring.

