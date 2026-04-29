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Affordable & Sustainable Energy Forum

Affordable & Sustainable Energy Forum

Hear from experts who will discuss soaring utility costs. They will focus on how we got here, potential impacts of data centers, the benefits of solar energy, and actions we can take to hold our elected officials accountable.

The Outpost (South on Elston Road)
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Heartland Democracy Project
connect@heartlanddemocracyproject.org
https://www.heartlanddemocracyproject.org/
The Outpost (South on Elston Road)
2501 Old U.S. 231
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
connect@heartlanddemocracyproject.org
https://heartlanddemocracyproject.org