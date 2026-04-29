Affordable & Sustainable Energy Forum
Affordable & Sustainable Energy Forum
Hear from experts who will discuss soaring utility costs. They will focus on how we got here, potential impacts of data centers, the benefits of solar energy, and actions we can take to hold our elected officials accountable.
The Outpost (South on Elston Road)
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Heartland Democracy Project
connect@heartlanddemocracyproject.org
The Outpost (South on Elston Road)
2501 Old U.S. 231Lafayette, Indiana 47909
connect@heartlanddemocracyproject.org