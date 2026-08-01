American Legion Aux Unit 11 Craft and Bake Sale

The Auxiliary Unit 11 will be hosting a craft show and bake sale on Saturday, October 10, 2026 from Noon to 4:00p.m. The cost of securing a space to display your goods will be a six(6) foot table at $25.00 and/or eight(8) foot table at $30.00. All proceeds collected will be donated to the Veterans Creative Arts Program. For information on securing a space, contact cindylyon1103@gmail.com