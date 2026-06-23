Help save lives by donating blood at an American Red Cross Blood Drive. Blood donations are critically needed to support patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment, recovering from injuries, and facing other medical emergencies. Every donation can make a lifesaving difference for those in need. As a special thank-you, donors who give blood between June 29 and July 12 will receive a limited-edition American Red Cross x Looney Tunes T-shirt while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by visiting RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code PrideLaf or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).