Art in the Garden (K - 3)
Art in the Garden (K - 3)
Register your student for some art-making fun this summer! Join us in this process and nature-based art class with Miss Saige Walleske this July.
Students will be able to learn new art making techniques and use a variety of different materials to create their own nature- themed artwork.
From painting with nature, to bean mosaics, and sun prints, students will get the opportunity to explore many forms of artmaking. We will also be going outside for multiple projects, weather permitting.
Grades: K - 3
Location: The Art Studio at The Arts Federation
638 North St Lafayette, IN 47901
Dates:
Monday, June 29
Wednesday, July 1
Monday, July 6
Wednesday, July 8
Monday, July 13
Wednesday, July 15
Monday, July 20
Wednesday, July 22
Times: 4:30 - 5:30 pm
Cost: $10.00/student
Monday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM