Art in the Garden (K - 3)

Register your student for some art-making fun this summer! Join us in this process and nature-based art class with Miss Saige Walleske this July.

Students will be able to learn new art making techniques and use a variety of different materials to create their own nature- themed artwork.

From painting with nature, to bean mosaics, and sun prints, students will get the opportunity to explore many forms of artmaking. We will also be going outside for multiple projects, weather permitting.

Grades: K - 3

Location: The Art Studio at The Arts Federation

638 North St Lafayette, IN 47901

Dates:

Monday, June 29

Wednesday, July 1

Monday, July 6

Wednesday, July 8

Monday, July 13

Wednesday, July 15

Monday, July 20

Wednesday, July 22

Times: 4:30 - 5:30 pm

Cost: $10.00/student