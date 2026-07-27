Artist Talk with Potter Sarah Anderson

Join artist Sarah Anderson, an accomplished ceramicist, for a brief overview of her unique style, inspiration, and more. Specializing in functional pottery decorated with sgraffito, Anderson spreads joy with her work that combines whimsicality and dystopian worlds.

Arrive early at 5:30 PM for light refreshments in the lobby.

This event is made possible through the partnership of the Greater Lafayette Clay Guild and the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette.