Artist Talk with Potter Sarah Anderson
Artist Talk with Potter Sarah Anderson
Join artist Sarah Anderson, an accomplished ceramicist, for a brief overview of her unique style, inspiration, and more. Specializing in functional pottery decorated with sgraffito, Anderson spreads joy with her work that combines whimsicality and dystopian worlds.
Arrive early at 5:30 PM for light refreshments in the lobby.
This event is made possible through the partnership of the Greater Lafayette Clay Guild and the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette.
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128