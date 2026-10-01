"Artist's Choice 2026 - Part 1" Exhibition
"Artist's Choice 2026 - Part 1" Exhibition
Artist's Choice 2026 - Part 1 features 29 pieces of art by 15 local artists. The show will run until Part 2 opens in December. This popular exhibition gives local artists a chance to show us their best!
Beyond Gallery and Gift Shop
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Nov 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Beyond Gallery & Gift Shop
765-838-1257
thebeyondgallery@gmail.com
Beyond Gallery and Gift Shop
414 Main St.Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-838-1257
thebeyondgallery@gmail.com