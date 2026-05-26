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Bauer Family Resources' An Evening of Grace

Bauer Family Resources' An Evening of Grace

Join us for An Evening of Grace. At this in-person event, we will honor our Founder, Grace Bauer, and recognize the 2026 Celebrate Youth Award recipients and sponsors. We are thrilled to welcome Jason Segal as the evening keynote speaker. Don’t miss out on the silent & live auctions, the wine pull, and 50/50 drawing. We are excited to have Tanner Lewis as our auctioneer. Relax, enjoy great company, music, and be part of a warm, welcoming atmosphere. We can't wait to see you there!

The Stables Event Center
$65.00-$500.00
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bauer Family Resources
(765) 742-4848 ex 14017
mpryor@bauerfamilyresources.org
https://www.bauerfamilyresources.org/
The Stables Event Center
7071 S 100 E
LAFAYETTE, Indiana 47909
765-427-7713
https://www.thestableseventcenter.com/