Bauer Family Resources' An Evening of Grace

Join us for An Evening of Grace. At this in-person event, we will honor our Founder, Grace Bauer, and recognize the 2026 Celebrate Youth Award recipients and sponsors. We are thrilled to welcome Jason Segal as the evening keynote speaker. Don’t miss out on the silent & live auctions, the wine pull, and 50/50 drawing. We are excited to have Tanner Lewis as our auctioneer. Relax, enjoy great company, music, and be part of a warm, welcoming atmosphere. We can't wait to see you there!