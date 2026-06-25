Some evenings are made to be remembered—Blooms, Bubbly, & Brushstrokes is one of them.

Join us at the Haan Museum of Indiana Art for a guided evening that blends art, inspiration, & a very good time. Glass of bubbly in hand, you’ll begin with a private tour of our celebrated sculpture garden—letting the shapes, colors, & spirit of the works spark your creative eye. Back in the studio, bubbly & bites keep the energy flowing as you design & arrange your own small floral bouquet, drawing on everything the garden stirred in you.

Then comes the canvas. With step-by-step guidance from our instructor, you’ll paint the flowers you’ve just arranged—no experience required, no pressure, just the pure joy of making something beautiful. You’ll leave with a painting to hang, a bouquet to take home, & an evening you won’t forget.

📅 Thursday, August 20

🕠 5:30 – 8:00 PM

📍 Haan Museum of Indiana Art

🎟️ $45 per person — all supplies, bubbly, & bites included