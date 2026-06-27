Camp Mangaka
Camp Mangaka
Join us to power up your sketch & draw skills! Dive into the world of Japanese art with our upcoming Manga & Chibi Drawing Workshop. No experience necessary—just passion!
Registration is required for this event. You may register at the link down below:
https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/camp-mangaka-11486
or you may call 765-588-3002
Registration will close on July 9, 2026 @ 10:00am.
This event is for registrants age 11 to Over 18.
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Teen 11-18
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002