© 2026 | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Camp Mangaka

Camp Mangaka

Join us to power up your sketch & draw skills! Dive into the world of Japanese art with our upcoming Manga & Chibi Drawing Workshop. No experience necessary—just passion!

Registration is required for this event. You may register at the link down below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/camp-mangaka-11486

or you may call 765-588-3002

Registration will close on July 9, 2026 @ 10:00am.

This event is for registrants age 11 to Over 18.

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 11-18

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002