Join us to power up your sketch & draw skills! Dive into the world of Japanese art with our upcoming Manga & Chibi Drawing Workshop. No experience necessary—just passion!

Registration is required for this event. You may register at the link down below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/camp-mangaka-11486

or you may call 765-588-3002

Registration will close on July 9, 2026 @ 10:00am.

This event is for registrants age 11 to Over 18.

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 11-18