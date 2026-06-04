Creating with Nature Adult Class

Join Lilwen Jones in her creative course dedicated towards instructing on the techniques used to craft artistry from the prairies, creeks, and forests of the Midwest.

You’ll be taught how to spot and forage for your own earthen materials. How to start building your own wild-smithing toolkit. And most importantly, how to honor your unique artistic style in each handcrafted piece you take home. The curriculum will include sculpting beads made from flower petal clay, crafting charms from midwestern fossils and crystals, learning how to press and preserve local flora, and practicing the basic methods of “cold connection” copper-smithing.

This workshop is all about finding the beauty hidden within the earth around us and channeling that essence into wearable works of art. If you have a passion for nature and a desire to learn basic metalwork, then this is the creative course for you.

Instructor: Lilwen Jones

Location: The Arts Federation (638 North St, Lafayette, IN 47901) - Art Studio

Time: Sundays, 12:00pm -1:30pm

Tuition: $95 (must be paid in full – this class cannot be taken on a week-to-week basis)

Full Schedule:

Sunday, August 9, 12:00-1:30 pm

Sunday, August 16, 12:00-1:30 pm

Sunday, August 23, 12:00-1:30 pm

Sunday, August 30, 12:00-1:30 pm