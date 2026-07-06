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Daniel Tiger & Buddy the Dinosaur Visit the Library (Multiple Dates)

Daniel Tiger & Buddy the Dinosaur Visit the Library (Multiple Dates)

Join WFYI at various branches of Lafayette Area libraries for a visit from Daniel Tiger and Buddy the Dinosaur from Dinosaur Train!

Dates and locations:

  • August 9 1 to 2:30 p.m. - West Lafayette Public Library
  • August 14 2 to 3 p.m. - Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman (Downtown) Branch

For more information on a specific event, please reach out to your local library branch.

Various locations
Free
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Various locations
N/A
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