Do Art Productions: Creative Assembly
Do Art Productions: Creative Assembly
Get in touch with your creative side and join us as we make art together with Do Art Productions!
Tickets required and available by phone or in person starting July 9.
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11, Teen 12-18
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002