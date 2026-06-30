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Do Art Productions: Creative Assembly

Do Art Productions: Creative Assembly

Get in touch with your creative side and join us as we make art together with Do Art Productions!

Tickets required and available by phone or in person starting July 9.

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11, Teen 12-18

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002