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Do Art Productions: Creative Assembly

Do Art Productions: Creative Assembly

Get in touch with your creative side and join us as we make art together with Do Art Productions!

Tickets required and available by phone or in person starting July 9.

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A+B

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119