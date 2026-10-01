Documentary Screening & Discussion: The American Revolution

Join WBAA and Purdue's College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences for a special event celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. The evening will feature a screening of excerpts from the PBS documentary series THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns along with Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt. Following the screening there will be small-group, faculty-led discussions exploring different themes and their connections to American history, society and civic life.

Light refreshments will be provided. Special thanks to Indiana Humanities for making this screening possible. All are welcome to join us for this opportunity to reflect, share perspectives, and celebrate America 250 together.