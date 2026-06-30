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Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons

Join us for a fun evening of Dungeons and Dragons!

Develop creativity, improvisation, and social interaction, creating unique narratives where you embody a hero in a fantasy world. These are a series of one-shot games, so you can join us for one or all four adventures.

This is a must register event. You can register at the link down below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dungeons-dragons-12745

Or you may call: 765-588-3002

Seize the opportunity, register now!

Registration will close on July 13, 2026 @ 5:52pm.

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 12-18

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002