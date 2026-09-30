Early Showing of The Chosen – Season 6, Episode 1
Early Showing of The Chosen – Season 6, Episode 1
Eastside Assembly of God invites the Lafayette community to a special early showing of Season 6, Episode 1 of The Chosen, the popular series portraying the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.
Come join us as we begin this powerful new season and follow Jesus on His journey toward the cross.
Admission is free and open to the community.
Eastside Assembly of God
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Eastside Assembly of God
7654475687
eastside@eastsideag.org
Artist Group Info
MIKETENINTY@GMAIL.COM
Eastside Assembly of God
6121 East 50 SouthLafayette, Indiana 47905
765-447-5687
eastside@eastsideag.org