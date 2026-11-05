Acclaimed French pianist Jeanne Hourez presents "Epiphany - an Evening of Piano." The program features the world-premiere performance of Purdue faculty member Allen McCullough's "Piano Sonata No.4 - Epiphany," alongside works by two French female composers. Starting at 7pm on Dec. 12 in Purdue's Hiler Theater, located in the Wilmeth Active Learning Center, the event is free and open to the public.