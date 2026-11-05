Epiphany: An Evening of Piano
Epiphany: An Evening of Piano
Acclaimed French pianist Jeanne Hourez presents "Epiphany - an Evening of Piano." The program features the world-premiere performance of Purdue faculty member Allen McCullough's "Piano Sonata No.4 - Epiphany," alongside works by two French female composers. Starting at 7pm on Dec. 12 in Purdue's Hiler Theater, located in the Wilmeth Active Learning Center, the event is free and open to the public.
Hiler Theater, Wilmeth Active Learning Center - Purdue University
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Purdue University Department of Music
(610) 241-0166
mccullo3@purdue.edu
Artist Group Info
Jeanne Hourez
hourezj@southwestern.edu
Hiler Theater, Wilmeth Active Learning Center - Purdue University
340 Centennial Mall Dr, West Lafayette, IN 47907West Lafayette, Indiana 46907