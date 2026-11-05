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Epiphany: An Evening of Piano

Epiphany: An Evening of Piano

Acclaimed French pianist Jeanne Hourez presents "Epiphany - an Evening of Piano." The program features the world-premiere performance of Purdue faculty member Allen McCullough's "Piano Sonata No.4 - Epiphany," alongside works by two French female composers. Starting at 7pm on Dec. 12 in Purdue's Hiler Theater, located in the Wilmeth Active Learning Center, the event is free and open to the public.

Hiler Theater, Wilmeth Active Learning Center - Purdue University
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Purdue University Department of Music
(610) 241-0166
mccullo3@purdue.edu
https://www.cla.purdue.edu/academic/rueffschool/music/events/index.html

Artist Group Info

Jeanne Hourez
hourezj@southwestern.edu
https://jeannehourez.com/about
Hiler Theater, Wilmeth Active Learning Center - Purdue University
340 Centennial Mall Dr, West Lafayette, IN 47907
West Lafayette, Indiana 46907
https://www.cla.purdue.edu/academic/rueffschool/music/events/index.html