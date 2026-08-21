Fiber Arts Exploration | After School Arts Program

Instructor: Sadie Spencer

Explore the colorful world of fiber arts! In this class, students will experiment with weaving, kinusaiga, and other textile techniques while learning how different materials and methods can be used to create works of art.

Class Dates:

Wednesday, September 16, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Wednesday, September 23, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Wednesday, September 30, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Wednesday, October 7, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Wednesday, October 14, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Wednesday, October 28, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Wednesday, November 4, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Wednesday, November 11, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Student Showcase: Friday, November 20, 5:30 pm

Make-up Session: Wednesday, November 18, 5:30 – 6:30 pm