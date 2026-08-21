Fiber Arts Exploration | After School Arts Program
Fiber Arts Exploration | After School Arts Program
Instructor: Sadie Spencer
Explore the colorful world of fiber arts! In this class, students will experiment with weaving, kinusaiga, and other textile techniques while learning how different materials and methods can be used to create works of art.
Class Dates:
Wednesday, September 16, 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Wednesday, September 23, 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Wednesday, September 30, 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 7, 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 14, 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 28, 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Wednesday, November 4, 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Wednesday, November 11, 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Student Showcase: Friday, November 20, 5:30 pm
Make-up Session: Wednesday, November 18, 5:30 – 6:30 pm
The Arts Federation
Every week through Nov 11, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Wednesday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Event Supported By
The Arts Federation
765-423-2787
ann@theartsfederation.org
The Arts Federation
638 North StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
(765)423-2787
info@theartsfederation.org