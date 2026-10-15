Gingerbread & Jammies
Gingerbread & Jammies
Dress up in your favorite holiday pajamas and join us for a cozy evening of gingerbread fun! Decorate a gingerbread house with your family while enjoying cookies, holiday snack mix, and hot chocolate.
John R. Dennis Wellness Center
$25 per family; $12 per additional gingerbread house
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
West Lafayette Parks and Recreation
765-269-4950
wlparks@westlafayette.in.gov
John R. Dennis Wellness Center
1101 Kalberer RoadWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
farmersmarket@westlfayette.in.gov