© 2026 | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News that will always ask the tough questions Made possible by you.

Gingerbread & Jammies

Gingerbread & Jammies

Dress up in your favorite holiday pajamas and join us for a cozy evening of gingerbread fun! Decorate a gingerbread house with your family while enjoying cookies, holiday snack mix, and hot chocolate.

John R. Dennis Wellness Center
$25 per family; $12 per additional gingerbread house
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

West Lafayette Parks and Recreation
765-269-4950
wlparks@westlafayette.in.gov
John R. Dennis Wellness Center
1101 Kalberer Road
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
farmersmarket@westlfayette.in.gov
https://www.westlafayette.in.gov/government/parks-and-recreation/news-media/park-events-and-photos