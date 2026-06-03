Greater Lafayette Indiana Black Expo's BK2SKL Backpack and School Supply Give-Away

The GLIBE BK2SKL community event puts over 300 back packs, with some school supplies, into the hands of Tippecanoe families to help their K-12 students kick off the new school year with more confidence and more ability to focus on their schoolwork!! With the rising costs of every day goods, it has put a pinch on a lot of local families. School supplies are especially hard because they are a costly, yet necessary, addition to a household’s monthly budget. GLIBE has for many years provided resources to support these students / families. Please come support our event. You can volunteer, too - we'd love the support and it's such a fun event to be a part of!! To learn more, please email marketing@glibe.org