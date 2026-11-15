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Holidays at The Haan

Holidays at The Haan

Step into a winter wonderland at the Haan Museum of Indiana Art! Every room sparkles with holiday magic, featuring fresh festive displays for the season. And a favorite tradition returns: model trains winding their way through the second-floor galleries, bringing a little extra whimsy to the holiday experience in our historic mansion museum.

November 27, 28 and December 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 26, 27, 30

The Haan Museum of Indiana Art
$6-$12
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 30, 2026.
Get Tickets
The Haan Museum of Indiana Art
920 State St
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 742-6449
admin@haanmuseum.org
https://thehaan.org/event/clue-at-the-museum/2025-10-09/