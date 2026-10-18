Holly Jolly Breakfast
Holly Jolly Breakfast
Join us for a fun-filled morning with Santa! Enjoy breakfast, make a festive craft, write a letter to Santa, and capture a special photo to remember the morning.
John R. Dennis Wellness Center
$10 per adult; $5 per child ages 3–11; children 2 and under are free.
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
West Lafayette Parks and Recreation
765-269-4950
wlparks@westlafayette.in.gov
John R. Dennis Wellness Center
1101 Kalberer RoadWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
farmersmarket@westlfayette.in.gov