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Holly Jolly Breakfast

Holly Jolly Breakfast

Join us for a fun-filled morning with Santa! Enjoy breakfast, make a festive craft, write a letter to Santa, and capture a special photo to remember the morning.

John R. Dennis Wellness Center
$10 per adult; $5 per child ages 3–11; children 2 and under are free.
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

West Lafayette Parks and Recreation
765-269-4950
wlparks@westlafayette.in.gov
John R. Dennis Wellness Center
1101 Kalberer Road
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
farmersmarket@westlfayette.in.gov
https://www.westlafayette.in.gov/government/parks-and-recreation/news-media/park-events-and-photos