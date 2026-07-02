Isaiah 117 House Lemonade Fundraiser

🍋 Sip Lemonade, Share Hope! 🍋

Madren Financial is proud to partner with Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit dedicated to changing the way foster care begins, by hosting a special Lemonade Stand Fundraiser benefiting our local Tippecanoe County Isaiah 117 House.

Stop by Madren Financial at 3741 Rome Dr, Lafayette, IN 47905 on July 17th between 11am and 1pm.

🍋 Stop by for a refreshing glass of lemonade!

🧁 Enjoy delicious sweet treats available for donation!

❤️ Help us support the Tippecanoe County Isaiah 117 House and bring hope to children when they need it most.

When children are removed from unsafe situations, they often face one of the most frightening moments of their lives. Without an Isaiah 117 House, these children may spend hours waiting in a child welfare office—scared, hungry, tired, and without any of their belongings. Isaiah 117 House transforms that experience by providing a safe, welcoming home where caring volunteers meet their physical and emotional needs while they await foster placement.

Every donation and every cup of lemonade shared helps provide comfort, care, and hope to a child in crisis.

Your support helps ensure that children have access to clean clothes, warm meals, comforting surroundings, and compassionate care during a difficult transition. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable children right here in our community.

