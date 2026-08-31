Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 1

AutochthonoUS: Stories of WE the People

Autochthonous refers to peoples originating in the place where they are found presently – despite ancestral background or genetic origination. This program celebrates the many vibrant and multifaceted identities of the collective American spirit, but it was inspired by this single word that is a constant compass toward unity.

Featured works: Candide Overture (Leonard Bernstein), Symphony No. 4 “Authocthonous” (William Grant Still), Fanfare for Life (Kimo Williams), Symphonic Dances from West Side Story (Leonard Bernstein)