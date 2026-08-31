Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 1
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 1
AutochthonoUS: Stories of WE the People
Autochthonous refers to peoples originating in the place where they are found presently – despite ancestral background or genetic origination. This program celebrates the many vibrant and multifaceted identities of the collective American spirit, but it was inspired by this single word that is a constant compass toward unity.
Featured works: Candide Overture (Leonard Bernstein), Symphony No. 4 “Authocthonous” (William Grant Still), Fanfare for Life (Kimo Williams), Symphonic Dances from West Side Story (Leonard Bernstein)
Long Center for the Performing
$12-$45
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
Artist Group Info
Kellen Gray
kellen@kellengray.com
Long Center for the Performing
111 North 6th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
(765) 742-5664 Ex 1
inf@longpac.org