Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 2
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 2
The Art of Jean Sibelius
Explore the mastery of Finnish composer, Jean Sibelius, a visionary who carved a rugged, singular path through the landscape of modern music.
Featured works: an all-Sibelius program including Excerpts from Strings in A-minor, “The Swan of Tuonela, No. 3 from “Lemminkäinen,” and Symphony No.5, op.82, E-flat major
Long Center for the Performing Arts
$12-$45
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
Artist Group Info
Kellen Gray
kellen@kellengray.com
Long Center for the Performing Arts
111 N. 6th St.Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765.742.5664
events@longpac.org