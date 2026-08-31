Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 2

The Art of Jean Sibelius

Explore the mastery of Finnish composer, Jean Sibelius, a visionary who carved a rugged, singular path through the landscape of modern music.

Featured works: an all-Sibelius program including Excerpts from Strings in A-minor, “The Swan of Tuonela, No. 3 from “Lemminkäinen,” and Symphony No.5, op.82, E-flat major