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Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 2

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 2

The Art of Jean Sibelius

Explore the mastery of Finnish composer, Jean Sibelius, a visionary who carved a rugged, singular path through the landscape of modern music.

Featured works: an all-Sibelius program including Excerpts from Strings in A-minor, “The Swan of Tuonela, No. 3 from “Lemminkäinen,” and Symphony No.5, op.82, E-flat major

Long Center for the Performing Arts
$12-$45
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
http://lafayettesymphony.org

Artist Group Info

Kellen Gray
kellen@kellengray.com
https://kellengray.com/
Long Center for the Performing Arts
111 N. 6th St.
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765.742.5664
events@longpac.org
http://longpac.org