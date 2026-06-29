Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore Screening and Discussion
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore Screening and Discussion
Join WBAA at the Tippecanoe County Library on September 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a screening and conversation of American Masters: Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore. Learn about the life and career of the 4-time Emmy nominee and Oscar winner as she shares her story in her native American Sign Language.
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Downtown
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Downtown
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
(765) 429-0119