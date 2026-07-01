Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore Screening and Discussion - Purdue University

Join WBAA at Purdue University in Matthews Hall - Room 210 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a screening and conversation of American Masters: Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore. Learn about the life and career of the 4-time Emmy nominee and Oscar winner as she shares her story in her native American Sign Language. Popcorn and water will be available. In collaboration with InTRAC/Relay Indiana, Indiana Association of the Deaf and the Purdue ASL Club.