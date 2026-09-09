McCutcheon HS Band Mattress Fundraiser

Come get a better night's sleep AND support the McCutcheon Band Programs at their 2nd Annual Mattress Fundraiser! We will have great name brands like Simmons Beautyrest and Purple mattresses on display at the McCutcheon High School Auxiliary Gym (just follow the signs), priced up to 50% below retail. This is ONE DAY only, so we need your help to SPREAD THE WORD by inviting all of your friends! Every purchase benefits the MHS Band Programs!

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/mccutcheon-hs-band-mattress-sa/1685743462702739/