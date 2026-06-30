Mini Painting Night

Join us for a miniature painting session! Come learn how to paint, or just hang out and exchange tips while working on a project. We will supply minis, paints, and brushes. You supply the creativity. All skill levels are welcome. Age 16 and up.

No registration required. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. but feel free to drop in any time during the program.

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room B

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 12-18, Adult