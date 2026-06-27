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Monday Fundays

Monday Fundays

Stop by the youth space for an activity or craft every Monday night! All school ages welcome.

July 6—Pipe Cleaner Art

July 13—Winter in July

July 20—Astronaut Obstacle Course

July 27—Kids Choice

Under the Sculpture in the youth room.

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 6-11, Teen 12-18

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Jul 27, 2026.
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119