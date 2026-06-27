Monday Fundays
Monday Fundays
Stop by the youth space for an activity or craft every Monday night! All school ages welcome.
July 6—Pipe Cleaner Art
July 13—Winter in July
July 20—Astronaut Obstacle Course
July 27—Kids Choice
Under the Sculpture in the youth room.
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 6-11, Teen 12-18
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Jul 27, 2026.
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119