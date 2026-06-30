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Movie & Snacks- Zootopia 2

Movie & Snacks- Zootopia 2

Come join us for a movie this summer! We will be showing a 2025 Disney animated film about detective partners Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde on a new case involving a mysterious reptile, Gary De'Snake, who turns the city upside down.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: General/Family

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002