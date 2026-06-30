Movie & Snacks- Zootopia 2
Movie & Snacks- Zootopia 2
Come join us for a movie this summer! We will be showing a 2025 Disney animated film about detective partners Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde on a new case involving a mysterious reptile, Gary De'Snake, who turns the city upside down.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002