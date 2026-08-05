"Natural World" Art Exhibition
"Natural World" Art Exhibition
The Beyond Gallery & Gift shop presents "Natural World," a collaborative art exhibition. It features 39 pieces of art by 21 artists. The opening reception is on Friday, August 7th from 5:30-7:30p. The show runs until Saturday, September 26th. Our hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10-6p, Sunday from 12-4p and we are closed on Mondays.
Beyond Gallery & Gift Shop
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Beyond Gallery & Gift Shop
765-838-1257
thebeyondgallery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Multiple
Beyond Gallery & Gift Shop
414 Main St.Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-838-1257
thebeyondgallery@gmail.com