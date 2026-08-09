Online Registration for WALLA Fall Classes begins August 20

For over thirty years, the Wabash Area Lifetime Learning Association has offered lifelong learning and social opportunities.

You are invited to join this vibrant community of adults who enjoy lifelong learning in a casual, friendly atmosphere. Whether you want to learn something new, explore a different hobby, or just connect to other adults who share common interests, WALLA has something for you. There are forty classes to choose from in our upcoming fall session.

Become part of a dynamic community where curiosity thrives, connections flourish, and learning never gets old.

Online registration for fall courses begins August 20. The four-week class session begins October 5. For more information, visit www.wallaonline.org, or email us at office@wallaonline.org.

