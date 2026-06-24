Playtime with the Wombats! Workshop
Playtime with the Wombats! Workshop
Join WFYI for Playtime with the Wombats! Learn problem solving and computational thinking alongside Malik, Zadie and Zeke! This event will feature hands-on activities designed to help preschoolers develop problem-solving skills, while having fun at the same time! Printables, including additional activity station resources, a family guide and App handout and an activity passport for children will be available to take home.
West Lafayette Public Library
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
West Lafayette Public Library
208 W Columbia StWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906