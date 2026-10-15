Skate with Santa

Santa invites you, your family, and friends to join us for a fun-filled morning on the ice! Enjoy a festive breakfast of donuts, hot cocoa, juice, and milk served by Santa’s elves, then lace up your skates and hit the ice with the jolly old elf himself.

This festive event is also a great photo opportunity, so don’t forget to bring your camera! To get the most out of the event, children should be of appropriate skating age and size.