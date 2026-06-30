Slime Workshop
Slime Workshop
Come make slime with us at the library! You'll learn how to make your own slime, with colors and add-ins to make your slime unique. We'll even have contests where you can submit your slime to win prizes!
Registration required. Registration will open on July 3, 2026 @ 10:00am.
You may register at the link below:
https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/slime-workshop-12080
Or you may call: 765-463-5893
This event is for registrants age 8 to 18.
Tempest Homes Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 8 -11, Teen 12-18
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
3062 Lindberg RoadWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
(765) 463-5893