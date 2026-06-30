Come make slime with us at the library! You'll learn how to make your own slime, with colors and add-ins to make your slime unique. We'll even have contests where you can submit your slime to win prizes!

Registration required. Registration will open on July 3, 2026 @ 10:00am.

You may register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/slime-workshop-12080

Or you may call: 765-463-5893

This event is for registrants age 8 to 18.

Tempest Homes Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 8 -11, Teen 12-18